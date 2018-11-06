Online results to include major contested races only

By Mike Courson

Polls around Kansas have officially closed for the 2018 general election. Results will be updated often for races in Barton, Rice, and Pawnee counties, as well as other relevant state races. Only the major races are listed online. Please watch your local newspapers on Friday for more complete results.

Results as of 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, District 1

(1381 of 1381 precincts in)

R – Roger Marshall – 149,708 (68%)

D – Alan LaPolice – 69,076 (32%)

KANSAS GOVERNOR

(3203 of 3556 precincts reporting)

R – Kris Kobach – 443,346 (43%)

D – Laura Kelly – 489,337 (48%)

I – Greg Orman – 66,164 (7%)

Other candidates: (3%)

KANSAS SECRETARY OF STATE

(3556 of 3556 precincts reporting)

R – Scott Schwab – 536,472 (53%)

D – Brian McClendon – 441,444 (44%)

L – Rob Hodgkinson – 35,515 (4%)

KANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL

(3202 of 3556 precincts in)

R – Derek Schmidt – 599,773 (59%)

D – Sarah Swain – 410,881 (41%)

KANSAS STATE HOUSE 113

(55 of 55 precincts reporting)

R – Greg Lewis – 5,989 (83%)

D – David Curtis – 1,273 (18%)

KANSAS STATE HOUSE 114

(71 of 63 precincts reporting)

R – Jack Thimesch – 5,481 (71%)

D – Shanna Henry – 2,288 (29%)

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, District 7

(405of 405 precincts in)

R – Ben Jones – 57,798 (61%)

D – James Hannon – 34,854 (38%)