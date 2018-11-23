Lyons Lighted Christmas parade coming up

By Ryan Carlson

The annual Small Town Lighted Christmas parade is coming up on December 1 and volunteers are putting on the finishing touches. So far 23 businesses and individuals have signed up to be in the parade. However, it will continue to take entrees right up to the event. Sign up sheets for the parade are available at Woydziaks

Do It Best Hardware and Tory Tip State Farm. The sign up sheets should be taken to City of Lyons Community Coordinator Audree Aguilera at the Lyons City Hall.

This year’s parade coloring contest flyers have been taken to all of the Rice County schools, however the prize has changed. Instead of just getting their flyer used in the Lyons News ad, the child whose poster is chosen will also get to ride with Santa Claus in the Lighted Christmas Parade. The lighted Christmas Parade is sighted to begin on December 1 at 6 p.m. Line up will take place at 5 p.m. on Douglass Street adjacent to the old Lyons Middle School Building.