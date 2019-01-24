Robo Calls becoming nationwide problem

By Ryan Carlson

While automated telephone calls may make wide-spread communication quicker than ever before, there is a real and growing dark side to the technology. Automated calls, popularly known as robo calls, are a technology that developed during the tech advances of the 1990s. At that time, fiber cable was laid across the ocean between Europe, Asia and America connecting the world as never before; both for good and for bad. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said although this technology has made getting the word out for many large organizations easier, it has allowed scammers reach into almost every household in America. “Today there is an unprecedented number of individuals creating scams,” said Schmidt. Schmidt cited just how wide-spread the scams have become. In 2017 there were around 30 billion robo calls made in the United States. In 2018 that number exploded to 47 billion calls. Schmidt said at least a third of robo calls made in both years were fake. At least 10 billion fake calls were made in 2017 and that number surged to 15 billion in 2018. The law is constantly working to look into and prosecute those who are part of fake robo call schemes. Still, it’s impossible to look into all of the schemes due to the sheer volume. Instead, Schmidt postulated that technological advances will be a necessity. A group of 40 states along with law enforcement agencies are working on a way to encourage or enable development of call blocking technology. Schmidt stressed the efficacy of the technology will only be strong if it’s easy to use. Especially for older persons, the primary target of the attacks. The best advice Schmidt could give is if people don’t recognize the number on their caller IDs, don’t answer. However, even that is becoming more difficult. Some scammers are beginning to learn how to spoof phone numbers to look local even if they are calling half a world away. “They’ll even call and use your own number to attempt to get you to answer out of confusion. Their main goal is to always get their victims to answer the phone so they can pitch their schemes,” said Schmidt. Scmidt said the actual content used by scammers in robo calls varies widely. One of the most widely used schemes is government impersonation whether it be by the FBI, Attorney General’s Office or another agency. Schmidt said government agencies will never ask for a social security number over the phone and most likely will use another form of communication including physical mail. If individuals think they are getting a scam call, Schmidt said the best thing to do is just hang up. Most legitimate government agencies will understand the skepticism and reattempt communication. The Kansas Attorney General’s office runs a consumer protection program at inyourcornerkansas.org. There, individuals can get more information on how to protect themselves from robo call scams.