Fire destroys crack sealing machine

By Ryan Carlson

Most of the time Friday mornings are a laid back time for City of Lyons employee Matt Detmer. However, last Friday turned out to be much different.

An individual screaming “FIRE” at Detmer from outside Hairtenders alerted him to the raging inferno in the crack sealer he was pulling behind his pickup. He immediately got out of the vehicle next to Lyons State Bank, and then preceded to try put it out with an extinguisher. When he realized that his efforts were in vain he unhitched the trailer and sped from the scene in an effort to the save the truck.

Detmer called the Lyons Fire Department. When the fire department arrived the fire was higher than the Lyons State Bank two-story building. Two explosions could also be heard from the blaze. Despite the extent of the fire, the firefighters were able to rapidly extinguish it.

Lyons City Coordinator Audree Aguilera said there were no injuries in the incident. Although the crack sealer machine was a total loss, there were no damages to the truck and no major damages to the road.