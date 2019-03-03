108: Lady Oiler streak sets new state mark

Central Plains sets record, qualifies for state

By Mike Courson

Saturday’s Class 1A sub-state championship basketball game at Barton Community College gained historical significance on Feb. 24, 2015. On that day, the Lady Oiler basketball team ended a 44-game win streak with a 66-58 loss at Ellinwood.

It’s been wins ever since. Thursday night Central Plains defeated Osborne 91-22 to open sub-state and tie Hoxie’s state record of 107 consecutive wins. Saturday afternoon the girls handled Rawlins County 69-13 to take over the record and qualify for a sixth-straight state tournament.

“This group is such a hard-working group, especially defensively,” said Central Plains coach Pat Stiles. “They work so hard and the fact that they play together and play for each other. It was special, but I’ve loved all our teams. All our teams have been great with great kids. I’ve just been really fortunate with the amount of talent that has come through.”

Last week’s sub-state tournament was scheduled to take place in Russell. Freezing temperatures swept through the Kansas and a boiler went down at Russell High School, forcing the move to Barton Community College.

Lady Oiler fans packed the house Saturday to watch their team break the record and qualify for state but Rawlins County had other plans. The Lady Buffs slowed the game in the opening minutes and took a 3-0 lead on an early trey from Kristen Beckman.

Everything turned around once Central Plains got on the board and set up its press. Delaney Rugan found Avery Hurley for the first Lady Oiler basket nearly three minutes in. Rugan added a jumper and junior Emily Ryan, who missed her first four shots, warmed up with a quick five points. The Lady Oilers led 13-5 by the end of the first.

The run continued into the second quarter with strong play from Ryan, who converted a 4-point play just 18 seconds in. She scored 11 points in the first nine minutes of the game and picked up four more points over the next two minutes for a 25-5 lead. Ryan scored 27 points in the first half and Hurley added nine points as Central Plains opened up a 42-7 lead by the break.

“Once we got it rolling we had a lot of fun,” Ryan said. “We were playing really good defense and that led to our offense. That worked well for us.”

The Lady Buffs never figured out a way to slow the game back down. Rawlins County entered the game with 17 wins but turned the ball over 40 times and shot just 23 percent from the floor. The deficit grew to 62-12 by the end of the third quarter to set up a running-clock fourth.

Ryan made nine of her 11 shots from inside the arc to lead the team with 33 points. She threw in six assists and five steals. Hurley added four points in the third quarter to finish with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the floor.

Rachel Lamatsch finished with five points and four steals. Rugan, Kassidy Nixon, and Addison Crites each scored four points. Crites was also big defensively with five steals. Lexi Oeser scored three points, Rylee Cunningham finished with two points, and Zoe Potter contributed a free throw to the historic win.

Central Plains’ 108-game win streak spans three entire seasons, the current season, and the final six games of the 2014-15 season. Several players from the previous teams joined the current team for a photo opportunity at the conclusion of Saturday’s game.

And now it’s back to business as usual for the Lady Oilers, who enter the Class 1A state bracket in Dodge City as the No. 1 seed. The girls drew South Gray (21-4) in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game. No. 2 seed Rural Vista and No. 3 Olpe are the other two unbeatens in the bracket.

“I told them we can take the monkey off our back now,” Stiles said. “We can just relax. We tried to deflect as much of the pressure of the streak as we could from the kids but I know the media was building it up. It’s kind of nice now we can just relax and play.”

With a win Wednesday, Central Plains would face either South Central (23-2) or Thunder Ridge (21-2) in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal. Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena.